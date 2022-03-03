PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — Sharon A. Martin, 83, of Prairie du Chien, died on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022.

Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 5, at Mount Hope United Methodist Church, where services will follow. Burial will take place in Bridgeport Cemetery.

Larson Family Funeral Home, of Fennimore, is assisting the family.

