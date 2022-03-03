Sharon A. Martin Telegraph Herald guest866 Mar 3, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — Sharon A. Martin, 83, of Prairie du Chien, died on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022.Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 5, at Mount Hope United Methodist Church, where services will follow. Burial will take place in Bridgeport Cemetery.Larson Family Funeral Home, of Fennimore, is assisting the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prairie-du-chien-wis Crawford-county-wis guest866 Follow guest866 Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today Former Dubuque school administrator surrenders license over wire fraud Dubuque school board approves $500 employee retention payments Amended contract with resort prompts Bellevue to move forward with opening pool Fillet fix: Your guide to annual Lenten fish fries WD, longtime employee settle discrimination lawsuit for $80,000