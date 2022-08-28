ASBURY, Iowa — Marsha Marie Saunders, 45, of Asbury, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, August 24, 2022.
Visitation will be held from 9:00-10:45a.m., Saturday, September 3, 2022, at the Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 JFK Road. Funeral services will immediately follow at 11:00a.m. Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery.
Marsha was born on September 20, 1976, to Harry D. Saunders and Racheal M. Otting. Marsha earned her Bachelor’s degree in Business from the University of Dubuque. She worked as a supervisor for American Customer Care in Dubuque.
Marsha enjoyed spending time with their family, especially her children and grandchildren. She loved to cook and entertain at family barbeques. Marilyn Monroe and Brett Michaels were two of her favorites. She loved cheering on the San Francisco Forty Niners. Marsha loved to sing and dance and spend time outdoors. She was a social butterfly and anyone who knew her, loved her.
Marsha is survived by her mother, Racheal Bartle of Dubuque; her children, Devon (Ieisha) Woodard, Dayjanae (Tim Bertucci) Saunders-McCullough, Kietra McCullough, Tea Saunders-McCullough, and Makayla Cooper, all of Dubuque; eleven grandchildren with one on the way; her siblings, Curt (Sherry) Saunders of Dubuque, Laura (Jay) Reding of Dubuque, and Tyrell Saunders of Peosta. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews; and the love of her life and best friend, Adam McCullough of East Dubuque, Illinois.
Marsha was preceded in death by her father, Harry D. Saunders; stepfather, William E. Bartle; and brother, William D. Saunders. In lieu of flowers a Marsha Saunders Memorial Fund has been established.
Marsha’s family wishes to extend a special thank you to Unity Point Health Finley Hospital, Dr. Cao, University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Hospice of Dubuque, and all the staff at Grand Meadows, especially her friend and nurse, Jess.
The Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory is entrusted with arrangements.
