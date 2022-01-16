OREGON, Wis. — Elizabeth Eck, age 87, of Oregon, Wis., passed away on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at BeeHive Homes. She was born to Heinrich and Maria (Stiefermann) Blume on Feb. 27, 1934, in Wennigloh, Germany.
After Elizabeth graduated from high school, she moved to the United States where she met and married her husband, Wilhelm Eck, on Aug. 27, 1960, in Peoria, Ill. Later they moved to Epworth, Iowa, where they spent most of their life. They made lifelong friendships and created wonderful memories.
Elizabeth was a hard worker. She was a very giving and kindhearted person. She was always so thankful for the blessings in her life. Elizabeth enjoyed crocheting, knitting and keeping a clean house. She was always doing something and rarely sat still. She was a wonderful cook and loved tending to her gardens and taking nature walks.
Elizabeth and Wilhelm enjoyed their cabin getaway near Dickeyville, Wis., and wintering in Corpus Christi, Texas, for many years. They loved visiting with their friends and going back to Germany to visit with friends and relatives. They loved spending time with many other couples and making many friends along the way.
Elizabeth is survived by her children, John (Elizabeth) Eck of Dacula, Ga., Linda (Richard) Stevens of Verona, Wis., Michael Eck of Cottage Grove, Wis., and Karl (Rachel) Eck of Oregon, Wis.; seven grandchildren, Brianna (John) Bolen, Christian Eck, Lyndsey (Keaton) Grander, Geoffrey (Sami Sippel) Weyenberg, Cameron Eck, Macy Eck, and Julia Eck; great-grandson, Oliver Grander; two sisters, Caecilie Cottin and Regina Schwierzeck; and brother, Lorenz Blume.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Wilhelm Eck; and sister, Katharina Schwierzeck.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Special thanks to the staff of BeeHive Homes of Oregon, Wis., for the care of Elizabeth and Wilhelm and to their many friends that came to visit over the last few years. The family would also like to thank St. Croix Hospice for their support of Elizabeth. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.