Dale J. Bartels, Dyersville, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville.
Adeline L. Brunton, Platteville, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. today, First English Lutheran Church, Platteville.
John B. Cacioppo, Dubuque — Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, The Pointe Outreach Center, 5650 Northwest Highway, Crystal Lake, Ill.
Sofie Davies, McGregor, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, First Lutheran Church (Swede Ridge), McGregor. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. until time of services at the church.
Norma M. Denlinger, Dubuque — Services: 10 a.m. today, St. Patrick Church. Visitation: 9 to 9:45 a.m. at the church. Celebration of Life: 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, Grand River Center River Room.
Mary J. Glennon, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. today, Holy Spirit Parish, Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Dorothy M. Henry, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, and 9 to 10:45 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at the funeral home.
Randall G. Huffey, Waterville, Iowa — Services: 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, Martin Funeral Home, Waukon, Iowa. Visitation: 2 p.m. Sunday until time of services at the funeral home.
Lou Ann M. Jansen, Dubuque, formerly of Sherrill, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. today, Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Sherrill.
Chad Johnson, Waukon, Iowa — Services: 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, Martin Funeral Home, Waukon. Visitation: 11 a.m. Saturday until time of services at the funeral home.
Carl Kuehl, Garnavillo, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Garnavillo. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, 001 Industrial S. Park Road, Garnavillo, and 9:30 a.m. Saturday until time of services at the church.
Elizabeth R. Kuhle Ryan, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, Sacred Heart Church, 19589 Sacred Heart Lane, Bernard, Iowa. Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St.
Marilyn A. Mangler, Dubuque, formerly of Bellevue, Iowa — Graveside services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery, Bellevue.
Sharon M. McClintic, Albany, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, St. Andrew’s Catholic Church, Tennyson, Wis. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. Saturday until time of services at the church.
Bonnie M. Osterhoff, Dubuque — Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.
Logan Pritchard, Garber, Iowa — Services: 10 a.m. today, Elkport Garber Community Center.
Duane M. Richards, Dubuque — Services: 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 3650 Asbury Road. Visitation: Noon Saturday until time of services at the kingdom hall.
Michael Sadler, Strawberry Point, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, St. Mary Catholic Church, Strawberry Point. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Strawberry Point.
Harry A. Scace, Gratiot, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. today, the Evangelical Free Church, Gratiot.
Jodi Toedter, New Albin, Iowa — Celebration of Life: 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, New Albin Community Center.