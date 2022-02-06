Thomas “Tom” and Sheryl “Sherry” Helling, of Dubuque, IA, completed their earthly journeys within hours of one another on January 31, 2022, at Finley Hospital in Dubuque.
To honor their lives, a service will be held at Mt. Calvary Cemetery at a later date
Tom and Sherry were both born in Dubuque, IA, and were clearly predestined to become soulmates in time. Tom was born on April 4, 1943, and Sherry on July 7, 1942, and they spent their early years surrounded by family and friends while waiting patiently for the day to arrive where their love would finally blossom and their lives together could begin. They were eventually united in marriage at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Dubuque in the May of 1966, and began their journey through the rest of their lives devoted to one another until their very last day when they were only separated for a few hours and would next begin their eternity together. Tom spent his working years in the Maintenance Department with the City of Dubuque, and Sherry was a secretary for Edwards Precast for a few years as well. When the workday was completed, you could easily find Tom and Sherry together enjoying each other’s company as they waited for the sunrise to start another day. Their love and devotion to one another never wavered and their commitment was always on display. It’s beyond difficult for our hearts to conceive the realization that they have both left us so suddenly, but there is definitely some peace in knowing that they weren’t apart for longer than either would have endured without the great pain of loss. We will treasure every memory which they leave behind and seek peace and healing from this tragic loss until we see them again. Thank you, Tom and Sherry, for always making love such a visible priority in your lives and may we strive to carry your legacy within our own relationships moving forward as we also face each day ahead without you.
Those left behind to cherish the memory of Tom and Sherry include their siblings and in-law’s, Patricia Casey, Dubuque, IA, Victor “Gus” Helling, Dubuque, IA, Billie (Bill) Schuyler, Varna, IL, Joyce Helling, Dubuque, IA, Peg Helling, Dubuque, IA, and Herb Klinkhammer, Dubuque, IA; their Godchildren, Tim Helling, Kristin Walker, and Jill Tennyson; Sherry’s niece and nephew, Jessica (Josh) Weir, and their daughter, Emma, Scott (Michelle) Schuyler, and their daughter, Sarah; Tom’s 19 nieces and nephews, 46 great-nieces and nephews, and 28 great-great nieces and nephews; along with numerous other extended family, friends, and neighbors.
Tom and Sherry were preceded in death by their parents, Victor and Geraldine (Feller) Helling, and William Jones and Gayle (Ernster) Blum; their siblings and in-law’s, James Helling, Robert Helling, Carol Klinkhammer, Tom Casey, and Ann Helling; and Sherry’s stepfather, Leroy Blum.
The Helling family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at Finley Hospital for all of their professional and compassionate care.
