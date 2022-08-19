Jerry Brandenburg, 50, of Dubuque, died Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at Allen Hospital in Waterloo surrounded by his loving family.
Visitation will be from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm Friday, August 19, 2022, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory.
The Funeral Service for Jerry will be 10:00 am Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory with Rev. Dianne Grace officiating. Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery in Dubuque.
Jerry was born June 12, 1972, in Tucson, AZ, the son of Harold and Patricia Culbertson Brandenburg. He and Billie Jo Heiderscheit have been together for 34 years.
Jerry graduated from East Dubuque High School. A dedicated and loyal worker, he worked for Kloeckner Metals since 1989.
Jerry was an outdoorsman. He could easily be found fishing, playing horseshoes and bags, bowling or riding his motorcycle. He enjoyed listening to music. Jerry was an avid collector of many things. He enjoyed the hunt for the perfect collectible. Mostly, he cherished time with his family. He will be greatly missed.
Survivors include his wife, Billie Jo Heiderscheit; children, Kayla (Rick Post) Heiderscheit, Garret Brandenburg of Dubuque, and Halie Brandenburg of Dubuque; two grandchildren, Aiden Post, and Rylan Post; and one brother, Roger (Sue Bodish) Brandenburg of Key West.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Rhonda Tafolla and Vickie Cornelius; and one brother in infancy.
The family would like to thank Dr. Hermann’s team at Grand River Medical Group, Dr. Karam at University of Iowa, and the staff at Allen Hospital ICU.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Jerry’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.
