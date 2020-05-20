CHICAGO, Ill. — Liliane B. Schulman, 86, of North Lake Shore Drive, Chicago, Illinois, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020, at her home in Illinois.
Private family services will be held at Reiff Funeral Home, in Farley, Iowa. Graveside services for Liliane will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery, in Farley, Iowa, with Alan Garfield presiding.
She was born April 8, 1934, in Alexandria, Egypt, daughter of Issac and Yelena (Goldbart) Behar. She received her secondary education in Egypt. Attended High School in London, England, and was a graduate of the University of Chicago with a foreign language specialist degree. She was employed at United Airlines in the Red Carpet room. She was a renowned world traveler who visited every continent on earth.
She is survived by one son, David Schulman; and daughter-in-law, Jennifer Schulman; two loving grandchildren, Zoe and Reese; and her lifelong partner for 34 years, Jack Schrandt, of Madison, WI; two sisters, Yonah Cohen, of Sao Paulo, Brazil, and Ziva Schulman, of Tel Aviv, Israel.
She is preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Laura Schulman.
