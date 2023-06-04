BELLEVUE, Iowa — Janice “Jan” K. Barker, 81, of Bellevue, died on Friday, June 2, 2023.

Recommended for you

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, at Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue. Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, June 8, at the funeral home.