Dale E. Bodell, 91, of Dubuque, IA, and formerly Galena, IL passed away Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at Stonehill Health Center, Dubuque. A funeral service will be held at Noon, Saturday, September 10, 2022, at the Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena where friends may call after 10 AM until the time of service. The burial will be later.
Dale was born November 29, 1930, and raised in Galena, IL where his days were spent in “the great outdoors” doing all the things he loved — fishing, hunting, and walking through the woods. Dale loved the farm so much that he chose to raise his family there. His hard work not only provided a livelihood, but an adventurous, fun haven for friends and neighbors to gather. You could always be sure there would be an abundance of laughs, love, and food at the Bodell farm.
Dale was extraordinarily proud of his family. He and his first wife, Patricia McCarthy had five children, Paul Bodell, Lynn Austin, Debra Holmes, Karin Bingham, and Teri Jones. Twelve grandchildren, Patrick and Amy Bodell, Kellie Sacra, Tiffany Millinder, Carrie Alford, Andrew Holmes, Carissa Quinteros, Liz Kline, Alex Magersuppe; Macy and Sally Jones, and eighteen great-grandchildren, Ellie Bodell, Gio, and Bella Martinez; Trae, Kaden, Noah, Zoe, Gracen, and Selah Millinder; Olivia, Justice, and Andrew Holmes; Luca and Mateo Quinteros; Ellie and Avery Kline; Sophie and Liam Magersuppe.
Although most of his family resided in Florida, he kept in contact with yearly visits, and frequent phone calls. The art from his grandchildren adorned his room at Stonehill. Dale lived well and loved everything he had. Thank you, Dad, Grandpa for loving us so beautifully. We are honored to carry on your legacy.
When the time came to leave the farm, Dale excelled in his new career with the Electrolux Corporation. His energy, integrity, and strong work ethic in sales were rewarded with many accolades from the company. He served as branch manager in Dubuque, and retired servicing machines. Many of his clients knew him well and came to call him a friend.
It was at this time that he met his lifelong companion, Elaine Owens. For over forty years they shared adventures, good meals, and loved life together. They particularly enjoyed their travel to the Western states and Alaska. But their true passion was fishing and deer hunting with Brad and Terry! They shared endless hours at Lake Galena and many summers at Lake Wabana in Minnesota. Dale was an integral part of all celebrations in Elaine’s family and brought his signature sense of humor to each gathering. Elaine’s family will also mourn Dale’s passing. They include Pam (Monte) Thorpe and family, Bradley Owens and family, Michelle Owens, Peggy Owens, Kenny Busby, and Terry Hohmann. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Louise (Peters) Bodell, and his siblings, LaVern (Wilbur) Zeal, Violet (Bertram) Harney, Bill (Mona) Bodell, and Ruth (Ellsworth) Glick, a grandson, Christopher Holmes, and his former wife, Patricia. The family requests no flowers. Please consider a memorial in Dale’s name to Stonehill Health Center or Hospice of Dubuque.
Sincere thanks to the devoted staff at Stonehill for the loving care provided to Dale over the last few years.
