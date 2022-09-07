Dale E. Bodell, 91, of Dubuque, IA, and formerly Galena, IL passed away Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at Stonehill Health Center, Dubuque. A funeral service will be held at Noon, Saturday, September 10, 2022, at the Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena where friends may call after 10 AM until the time of service. The burial will be later.

Dale was born November 29, 1930, and raised in Galena, IL where his days were spent in “the great outdoors” doing all the things he loved — fishing, hunting, and walking through the woods. Dale loved the farm so much that he chose to raise his family there. His hard work not only provided a livelihood, but an adventurous, fun haven for friends and neighbors to gather. You could always be sure there would be an abundance of laughs, love, and food at the Bodell farm.

