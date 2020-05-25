Joyce E. “Peach” Cartmill, 88, of Dubuque, formerly of Fairplay, WI, passed away on Friday evening, May 22, 2020 at home with family by her side.
Private funeral and burial services will be on Thursday, May 27, 2020, at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in Dubuque.
A public visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at the Miller Funeral Home in East Dubuque. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the strict guidelines of the CDC and State will be followed, and only 10 people will be permitted in the funeral home at any one time.
Joyce was born on March 17, 1932, in Dubuque, the daughter of Robert and Ella L. (Thompson) Waller. She was united in marriage to James Lee Cartmill on June 24, 1955, in Dubuque. He preceded her in death on December 25, 1996.
Joyce was a graduate of Dubuque Senior High School. She was previously employed at Wallis, Kunnert, Price, & Smith Insurance and later at The Finley Hospital from where she retired.
Life consisted not only of working, but also having a good time. She enjoyed traveling (especially her bus trips to see the Cubs). She was a member of UAW Local #94 Auxiliary and treasured playing cards with her friends. You could never go wrong when buying her a Precious Moments or anything to do with cardinals, as you could see these displayed throughout her home.
Joyce appreciated time with her family and regularly felt compelled to tell her children the truth (even if it wasn’t what they wanted to hear). During Christmas and birthdays, she loved to spoil her grandchildren (which they didn’t mind at all). She may have lacked patience with her husband at times (as James could be difficult), but this seemed to keep the marriage lively. Joyce had a real knack for housekeeping in her own “special way”. Her family will miss the organized chaos that could lead into a treasure hunt during any given visit.
Surviving are four children, Cheryl Johnson (Randy Lieb), Vern Cartmill, Sue Schlarman, all of Dubuque, & Robert Cartmill, of Hayward, WI; eight grandchildren, Denise (Michael) Switzer, Roger Michael (Cindy) Curler, James (Cristy) Curler, Robb Johnson, Ami Johnson (Al Biederman), Bill (Abbie) Erner, Chad (Katie) Erner, & Jacob (Amber) Cartmill; 12 great-grandchildren, Samantha & Madalyn Switzer, Dustin Ryan-Roepsch, Izzac Kirk, Andrew Johnson, Ladee McAdoo-Johnson, Ashley Cartmill, Joshua & Nathan Erner, Cheyenne Erner, Megan & Ella Cartmill; three great-great grandchildren, Wyatt, Lauralei & Lillian Cartmill; siblings, Lois Ronek, Marjorie (Marty) Bowerman, James Cummings, Kenneth (Carol) Cummings, Ralph (Donna) Cummings; & sister-in-law, Kay Waller.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Ella and Robert; her husband, James; a daughter, Sandra Curler; sons-in-law, Roger Curler & Bill Schlarman; a grandchild, Clinton Cartmill; a great-grandchild, Alexia Switzer; siblings, Lorraine (Justin) Ronek, Helen (Frank) Hedrick, Geraldine (John) Steil, Donald Waller; & brother-in-law, Charles Ronek.
The family would like to acknowledge Joyce’s friends & fellow co-workers at The Finley Hospital for the kindness shown to their mother & grandmother.
A very special thanks to Mike (Sandi) Neenan, of Fairplay, WI, for being a considerate, caring neighbor to Joyce for many years.
A Joyce E. “Peach” Cartmill memorial fund has been established and memorials may be mailed to: Miller Funeral Home, 1185 Rt. 35 N, East Dubuque, IL — Attn: Joyce Cartmill Family.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www. millerfhed.com.