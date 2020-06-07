Sister M. Floria Shannon, BVM, 82, of 1130 Carmel Dr., Dubuque, Iowa, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Caritas Center.
Sharing of Memories via Zoom will be from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, followed by a virtual visitation from 10:30 to 11 a.m., followed immediately by the Mass of Christian Burial. Burial is in the Mount Carmel Cemetery.
Sister Floria served the congregation as administrator of the Mount Carmel Motherhouse in Dubuque, Iowa, and as receptionist in the Caritas Center and the BVM Center. She was an elementary teacher in Davenport, Iowa, Chicago and East Moline, Ill., where she also served as vice-principal.
She was born on Aug. 7, 1937, in Manly, Iowa, to William and Florence (Reid) Shannon. She entered the BVM congregation on Sept 8, 1956, from Holy Family Parish, Mason City, Iowa. She professed first vows on Feb. 3, 1959, and final vows on July 16, 1964.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her stepmother; brothers John (Dola), William (Ardella), James (Marilyn) and Joseph (Rhinda) Shannon; a sister, Lucy Donnelly; and a brother-in-law, Paul Christensen.
She is survived by sisters, Mary Kathleen Christensen, Marshalltown, Iowa, Elizabeth “Betty Jane” (Gene) Novak, Broomfield, Colo., Lillian (Jim) Brown, Florence, Ky., Sheila (Dan) Adams, Mason City, Iowa, and Alice (Phil) Dougherty, Dougherty, Iowa; brothers, Francis (Cathy) Shannon, Mason City, Iowa, Robert Shannon, Waterloo, Iowa, Harry (Pam) Shannon, Mason City, Iowa, Thomas (Kae) Shannon, Mason City, Iowa, and Dennis (Sandy) Shannon, Rockford, Ill.; nieces and nephews; and the Sisters of Charity, BVM, with whom she shared life for 63 years.
Memorials may be given to Sisters of Charity, BVM Support Fund, 1100 Carmel Drive, Dubuque, IA 52003, or online at https://www.bvmsisters.org/support_donate.cfm.
Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, Dubuque, Iowa, is in charge of arrangements.