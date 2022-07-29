HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Curt A. Petesch, 64, of Hazel Green, WI, formerly of Dubuque, IA, passed away on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at home surrounded by his family. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, August 1st at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Hazel Green, WI with Fr. Peter Auer officiating. Burial with military honors accorded will be in the St. Francis de Sales Church Cemetery in Hazel Green, WI. Family & friends may call on Sunday, July 31st from 3:00 p.m. — 7:00 p.m. at the Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI; also on Monday, August 1st from 9:00 a.m. — 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is serving the family. Curt was born on September 2, 1957 to Lawrence & Mary (Wathier) Petesch in Bellevue, IA. He was a graduate from Marquette High School in Bellevue, IA. He was a U.S. Marine veteran. He married Jolene M. Brown on March 28, 1981 in Dubuque, IA. Curt worked for over 32 years for the U.S. Post Office, retiring in August 2015. Curt enjoyed shuffle board, loved to play darts, visits to the casinos, but most of all, he enjoyed time spent with his family, children, grandchildren and close friends. He will be sadly missed for all who knew and loved him. Curt is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Jolene; 3 children: Michael (Jessica) Petesch of Dubuque, IA, Mandy Petesch of Hazel Green, WI and Melissa Petesch of Dubuque, IA; 5 grandchildren: Jeremy & Gabriella Minor, Hannah Fitzpatrick, Devyn & Makenna Petesch; 4 siblings: Paul Petesch, Myra (Stan) Woodman, Dale (Charlene) Petesch and Gary (Linda Weaver) Petesch; 2 sisters-in-law: Julie (Dennis) Guglielmotto & Janet Grass; a brother-in-law, John (Netti) Combs; along with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, many aunts, uncles and in-laws, William & Irene Brown. In lieu of plants & flowers, a Curt A. Petesch Memorial Fund has been established. Memorials may be mailed to Haudenshield Funeral Home, c/o: Curt Petesch Family, BOX 825, Cuba City, WI 53807. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.haudenshieldfuneralhome.com.
Curt A. Petesch
