SINSINAWA, Wis. — Sister Ruth Mary Coleman, O.P., entered eternal life on July 29, 2020.
Private services will be held at the Sinsinawa Motherhouse.
After religious profession in 1954, Sister Ruth Mary taught in parish schools in Sioux Falls, S.D.; Ventnor, N.J.; Peoria and Dixon, Ill.
She was religious education coordinator in several Illinois parishes (Streator, Dixon and Ottawa); in Alabama (Chickasaw and Mobile); and in Florida (North Miami and Fort Myers). She served as a spiritual director in Albuquerque, N.M., before retiring to the Motherhouse in 2000. She joined the sisters’ community at St. Dominic Villa in 2011.
Patricia Ann was born in Oak Park, Ill., to Ruben and Ruth (Norton) Coleman on February 27, 1933.
She is survived by two sisters, nieces, nephews, and her Dominican sisters.
Casey-McNett Funeral Home is handling arrangements.