FARLEY, Iowa — Jolene Ann Stelken, 55, of Farley, Iowa gained her angel wings April 10, 2023 at MercyOne in Dubuque, Iowa.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 8:00p.m. Thursday, April 13, 2023 at Reiff Funeral Home in Farley, Iowa. Visitation will also be held after 9 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
Services for Jolene will be held at 10:30a.m., Friday, April 14, 2023 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Farley with Rev. Michael Schueller presiding. Burial will be held at St. Joseph’s Cemetery.
Recommended for you
Jolene was born April 17, 1967, in Dubuque Iowa to Loras and Joyce (Moorman) Jarding. She graduated from Western Dubuque High School and attended Clark College and Northeast Iowa Community College. On November 3, 1990 she was united in marriage to Richard Stelken at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Farley, Iowa. Jolene worked at Tri-State Surgery Center for most of her career and was known for her organizational skills and kind demeanor when working with both colleagues and patients.
Jolene touched many lives in a variety of ways. She was a mother who loved her children and was always there for them as their biggest cheerleader and advocate. She was a wife who supported her husband and took care of things for her family at home. Jolene was a daughter who lived close to her parents and always included them, offering to help with anything they needed. She was the big sister who checked in on her siblings and was only a phone call away, no matter what the distance was between them. She was a member of St. Joseph’s Parish where she was involved as a Eucharistic Minister. Jolene was a friend to many and enjoyed social gatherings with family and friends, and especially enjoyed being a Farley Fire Department Sparkette. Game nights, camping, dinner with friends, weddings, and being around people meant a lot to her. Jolene had an enormous heart and was always willing to help others in their time of need.
She is survived by her husband, Richard “Hoss” Stelken of Farley; three children, Dustin Stelken of Farley, IA, Michelle Stelken (friend, Dylan Weitz) of Dubuque, IA, and Eric Stelken of Farley, IA; her mother, Joyce Jarding of Farley, IA; two siblings, Greg (Min Jung) Jarding of Lincoln, NE, and Janet (Shane) Lech of Omaha, NE; and a niece, Brooklyn Lech; her sisters and brothers-in-law, Sr. Janet Stelken PBVM of Dubuque, IA, Linda (Wayne) Vorwald of Farley, IA, Marlene (Dave) Hageman of New Vienna, IA, Mary (Herb) Recker of Dyersville, IA, Joyce (Pat) Portzen of Dyersville, IA, Mark (Janet) Stelken of Dyersville, IA, Steve (Lynn) Stelken of Epworth, IA and one brother-in-law, Jack Dardis of Farley, IA, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Jolene is preceded in death by her father, Loras Jarding; her grandparents, Marvin and Helen Jarding, and Joe and Marie Moorman; a sister-in-law, Joannie Dardis; and three brothers-in-law, Bill Stelken, Todd Stelken, and John in infancy; and a niece, Taylor Lech.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.