EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Jimmy Lee Coulson, 75, of East Dubuque, IL, passed away suddenly on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Mercy One Dubuque Medical Center.
There will be a visitation 10:00-11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at the Miller Funeral Home in East Dubuque, with a Sharing of Memories at 11:00 a.m. Per State and CDC guidelines, facemasks are required. The Sharing of Memories will be live-streamed on the Miller Funeral Home Group Facebook page.
Jimmy was born on January 19, 1946 in Lamberton, MN, the son of Archie and Della (Jenson) Coulson. He was united in marriage to the love of his life, Janice M. Donner on October 10, 1964 at St. John Lutheran Church, Redwood Falls, MN. For the past 57 years he loved her with his whole heart.
Jimmy was employed as a foreman for many years with Iowa Pipeline and later as a welder for Tschiggfrie Excavating Co., until his retirement.
He enjoyed fishing, hunting, tractors, and stock car racing with his son and son-in-law. You could always find him cheering on #16 & #44! But most of all he enjoyed spending time with his wife.
Surviving are his wife Janice; their children, Duane (Grace) Coulson of East Dubuque, Kari (Doug) Bahl of Peosta, IA, and Stacy Harlow of East Dubuque; eight grandchildren, Cody, Kelsi, Kaila, Rain, Dakota, Darius, Logan and Carsten; three great grandchildren, Camdyn, Camiya and Aria; his siblings, Elno Coulson of Dubuque, IA, Connie Sutherland of Windom, MN and Lonnie Coulson of Fairmont, MN.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Archie and Della; and siblings, Bob, Duke, Jack, Darlene and JoAnn.
In lieu of flowers, a Jimmy Lee Coulson memorial fund has been established.
The family wishes to extend special thanks to the East Dubuque Fire Department and EMTs and Mercy One Emergency room staff for their effort and support.