Maurice H. Sturm Telegraph Herald Aug 25, 2021 Maurice H. Sturm, 85, of Dubuque, died on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021.A Funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at St. Columbkille Catholic Church.Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, is assisting the family.