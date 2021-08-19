Mike Ironside, 57, of Dubuque, died Monday, August 16, 2021, at his home.
A Celebration of Life for Mike will be held from 1:00 PM until 5:00 PM Saturday, August 21, 2021 at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road. The family requests that all attendees please wear facial coverings to protect immunocompromised family members.
Mike was born November 25, 1963, in Cedar Rapids, IA, the son of Joseph C. and Donna J. (Kremer) Ironside. On March 20, 1993, he married Julie Elizabeth Steffen in Osaka, Japan. He graduated in 1982 from North Linn High School and later graduated from Loras College in 1986. After teaching English Conversation and joining a band in Japan, Mike settled into Dubuque as a musician, writer, and photographer. At Dubuque Mainstreet Ltd. Mike was known as “Mainstreet Mike” for his work with the Farmer’s Market and Dubuque...All That Jazz concert series. His interest in people and their stories led to his work as a feature writer for 365ink magazine. He played bass in The Lonely Goats, ochOsol, and many other local bands. Mike’s genuine interest in others helped him bring people together, whether as volunteers, or band members. His ability to connect to audiences is part of what made his musical performances so much fun. And he was a natural mentor, supporter and friend, taking a keen interest in everyone’s projects.
Survivors include his wife, Julie Steffen; his parents, Joseph and Donna Ironside of Cascade; four brothers, Stephen Ironside, Christopher (Ann) Ironside of Chicago, IL, Matthew (Megumi) Ironside of Seattle, WA, and Jonathan (Anna) Ironside of Madison, WI; two sisters, Dr. Mary Jo Ironside-Ross (Dr. Joe Ross) of Rockford, IL, and Theresa (Chris Street) Ironside of Chicago, IL; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Kathryn Ironside.
The family wishes to thank the Doctors and Staff at MercyOne Medical Center, Dr. Whalen and Staff at Grand River Medical Center, Dr. Holm and Staff at Medical Associates, and Dr. Gertz and Staff at Mayo Clinic, Hospice of Dubuque, and the outpouring of support from friends and family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the International Waldenstrom’s Macroglobulinemia Foundation at www.iwmf.com, Dubuque County Fine Arts Society/Dubuque Fest at www.dbqfest.com.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is in care of the arrangements. A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Mike’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.