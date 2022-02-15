Steve Hansel Telegraph Herald Feb 15, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Steve Hansel, 68, of Dubuque, died on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022.Arrangements are pending.Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, of Dubuque, is assisting the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dubuque-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today Biz Buzz Monday: Dubuque pizza restaurant opens arcade, party rooms $3 million in grants to help local older, low-income residents improve homes Ask Amy: Sibling desperate to stop enabling Love That Lasts: Dubuque couple's story still being written after 59 years Jo Daviess County drug dealer sentenced to 5 years in prison for violating probation