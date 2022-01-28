POTOSI, Wis. — James “Jim” R. Smrcina, 82, of Potosi, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully at his home, with his wife and children by his side, on Monday, January 24, 2022.
Jim was born in Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin, on August 24, 1939, to George and Mary (Tesar) Smrcina. After graduating from Prairie du Chien High School, he attended Madison Business College and served in the National Guard. Jim married the love of his life, Charlotte “Char” Vanderbilt on June 30, 1962 at St. Gabriel’s Catholic Church, Prairie du Chien. Together they raised four children, Shelly, Cyndi, Craig and Sarah.
Jim was known for his hard work ethic and many talents. For 30 years he worked at John Deere Dubuque Works, where he was a supervisor. He served on the Tennyson village board and on the Potosi school board. Jim was an active member of the Potosi/Tennyson Lions Club for 25 years.
Jim was a lifelong outdoorsman. He was proud to be able to teach his children, and then his grandchildren, all he knew about hunting, fishing, gardening, and the art of birdwatching. He was an avid sports fan and never missed a Badger or Packer game and especially loved following his grandchildren in all of their school activities.
In spite of years of health issues, Jim never complained, always had a smile on his face and a laugh to share with anyone he met. He was known for his quick wit and love of a great joke. Above everything else Jim will be remembered for his kind heart and love of the Lord. He was genuinely kind and caring, full of love and not afraid to show it. He made sure everyone he met knew how important they were.
Jim will forever remain in the hearts of his loving wife and soulmate, Charlotte “Char”; four children, Shelly (Ty Hickie) Pluemer, Cyndi (John) Winkler, Craig (Toni) Smrcina and Sarah (Ryan) Jamieson; fourteen grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren with three more on the way; brother, Robert (Bobbi) Smrcina; sister-in-law, Rosie Smrcina; brother-in-law, Norm Johnson and many nieces and nephews, neighbors and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, son-in-law, Dan Pluemer, brothers, John, George (Norma), Francis “Bud” (Mary), Donald and Daniel and sisters, Alice McGrath (Joe), Marie Johnson, Ruth McGrath (Tom) and Shirley Myer (Frank).
Memorial services will be held at 2:00 PM, Sunday, January 30, 2022 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. A private family burial will be held at Evergreen Cemetery, Prairie du Chien at a later date. Friends may call from 12:00 PM (Noon) until the time of the service at the funeral home. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com
As Jim often said, “Remember to “Pray every day & Stay close to HIM who cares for you!”