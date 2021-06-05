Wesley C. Hames, 34, of Dubuque, died on Wednesday, June 2, 2021.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 9, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road.
