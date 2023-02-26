GALENA, Ill. — Rita M. Glasgow, 89, of Galena, died Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at Galena Stauss Senior Care Community, Galena surrounded by her family.
A funeral mass will be held at 11 AM, on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at St. Michaels Catholic Church, Galena where friends may gather after 10:30 AM until the time of mass. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 PM, on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at the Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. A parish rosary will be recited at 3:30 PM at the funeral chapel. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
She was born on February 28, 1933, near Vinegar Hill-Jo Daviess County Illinois, the daughter of William and Francis (Timmerman) Sullivan. She married James G. Glasgow on June 26, 1951, and he preceded her in death on January 11, 2011. Both Rita and Jim loved Galena, The Galena Elks Lodge, and dancing together. She was a woman of great faith. All in the Catholic community would look forward to her presence at every mass. A familiar sight was the single-file march of her many young children to attend Sunday mass. She worked at Chestnut Mountain Ski Resort for more than 37 years. This was more than a job for Rita as she created friendships that lasted a lifetime.
Rita is survived by her brother, Richard, and eight children, Roger (Janet) of Dubuque, Tom of Scottsdale, AZ, David (Caroline Cole) Glasgow, James Jr., Trish Simmons, and Bruce (Nanette) all of Galena, Mike (Lucia), of Libertyville, Brian (Jamal) Glasgow, of Los Angeles, two daughters-in-law, Karen and Barbara, 12 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, son Perry Glasgow, twin sons in infancy, Gerald and Gerard, a brother Merlyn, two sisters-in-law, Margaret and Janet Sullivan, a son-in-law, Jerry Simmons and three grandchildren, James, Nathan, and Adam Glasgow.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Mary Jane, Margo and Jackie, the staff of Hospice of Dubuque, and Galena Stauss Senior Care Community for the excellent care given to Rita.
