GALENA, Ill. — Rita M. Glasgow, 89, of Galena, died Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at Galena Stauss Senior Care Community, Galena surrounded by her family.

A funeral mass will be held at 11 AM, on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at St. Michaels Catholic Church, Galena where friends may gather after 10:30 AM until the time of mass. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 PM, on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at the Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. A parish rosary will be recited at 3:30 PM at the funeral chapel. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

