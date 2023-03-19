Charlene Ruth Bradley, 92, of Dubuque, died Friday, March 17, 2023, at Stonehill Care Center.
Visitation will be from 9:00 am until 10:15 am Monday, March 20, 2023 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.
Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Charlene Ruth Bradley, 92, of Dubuque, died Friday, March 17, 2023, at Stonehill Care Center.
Visitation will be from 9:00 am until 10:15 am Monday, March 20, 2023 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Charlene will be 10:30 am Monday, March 20, 2023, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church with Father David Schatz as Celebrant and Father Dennis Quint as the Concelebrant. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque.
Charlene was born May 8, 1930, in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Martin Holland and Florence Milz Shea. On October 4, 1952, she married John P. Bradley at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in McGregor, IA. He passed away June 12, 2018.
She graduated from Marquette Iowa High School. She was a homemaker. Charlene was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church for most of her life.
Survivors include two sons, Michael (Jody) Bradley of East Dubuque, IL, and Patrick (Joan) Bradley of Dubuque; one daughter, Maureen (Tony Craine) Bradley of North Liberty, IA; five grandchildren, Andrew (Jenny) Bradley, Erin (Shawn) Fiedler, Adam (Miranda) Bradley, Kevin Bradley, and Killian Ritland; four great-grandchildren, Riley Bradley, Sean Bradley, Jackson Bradley, and Grace Wanke; and two sisters, Elaine Doyle of Madison, WI, and Judy Demetris of Arizona.
Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, her step-father, James Shea, three brothers, Gerald, James, and Terrance Shea, and one sister, Mary Bye.
Thank you to the nurses and staff at Hospice of Dubuque and Stonehill Care Center for their special care.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established for Opening Doors Maria House.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements.
Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting Charlene’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.