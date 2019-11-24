Doris A. Aronson, 89, of Dubuque, passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at Stonehill Franciscan Health Center in Dubuque.
Friends and family may gather from 11 a.m. until noon on Monday, November 25, 2019, at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 JFK Road. Burial will be in Dubuque Memorial Gardens.
Doris was born on April 4, 1930, in Dubuque, the daughter of Matthew and Melinda Gauer. Doris retired from Betty Jane Candy in 1992 after 40 years of employment. She enjoyed traveling with her husband, Earl, in their motor- home during their retirement years.
Survivors include her son, Mark (Marcy) Aronson, of Bettendorf, Iowa; her nephew, Larry (Karen) Gauer, of Dubuque; cousins, Doug (Sue) Gauer, of Dubuque, and Michelle Gauer, of Lansing, Iowa; and niece, Linda Louise Gauer, of St. Johns, Ariz.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl, in 2005, after 55 years marriage. She was also preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Gene Gauer and Cletus Gauer.
The family would like to thank all who helped her at home including the staff of Home Instead and Stonehill Franciscan Health Center. A special thank you to longtime friends Ralph Roling, Becky and Tom Kraus.
Memorials can be left to Stonehill Franciscan Health Center or your charity of choice.
