Ruth M. Green, 98, of Dubuque, died on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021.Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.Mass of Christian burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5th, at St. Joseph The Worker Catholic Church.