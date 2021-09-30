Ruth M. Green, 98, of Dubuque, died on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.

Mass of Christian burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5th, at St. Joseph The Worker Catholic Church.

