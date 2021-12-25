ASBURY, Iowa — Doris Jean Niemann, 92, of Asbury, Iowa, formerly of Camanche passed away Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at the Hawkeye Care Center in Asbury.
Graveside Services will be 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at Rose Hill Cemetery in Camanche. Visitation will be from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at the Camanche Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory on Tuesday. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Candlelight Restaurant in Clinton, Iowa, from 3:00 to 4:30 p.m. Serving as pallbearers will be Bruce Niemann, Kevin Larson, Eric Wiese and David Pascoe. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting her obituary at www.snellzornig.com.
Doris Jean Pascoe was born on November 29, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of Paul and Jean (Mueller) Pascoe. She was a 1947 graduate of Maine Township High School. Doris attended Coe College in Cedar Rapids, IA, for one year and then worked in Chicago for a few years.
Doris married Robert B. Niemann on November 26, 1954 in Park Ridge, Illinois; he preceded her death on April 26, 1985. After their wedding they immediately moved to Port Huron, Michigan where they had the first of their three children, Bruce. Nearly a year after that they moved to Castile, New York where Diane and Linda were born. Bob’s career in engineering brought them to Camanche, Iowa in November 1965.
Doris was a homemaker but she also worked outside of the home for the Camanche Schools while the children were growing up and as a medical transcriptionist for a number of years. Doris was a serious writer. She wrote humorous and personal essays, some of which had been accepted and published in Julien’s Journal, a Dubuque magazine, in addition to other national magazines. She had several poems accepted and printed in a Poetry Anthology.
Although Doris never remarried, she participated in a variety of social activities. She enjoyed many years of friendships in Dubuque, Iowa with the “Chit Chat Club” ladies. Most of all, she was thankful for the special blessings of being healthy in body, mind and spirit throughout her life. Doris respected religion through her membership with St. John’s Episcopal Church, Lord of Life Lutheran Church and the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Dubuque.
She is survived by her three children: Bruce (Carolyn Nowosielski) Niemann of Portland, Oregon, Diane (Grant Kummerow) Noland of Jacksonville, Florida and Linda (Cindy Wiese) Niemann of Asbury, Iowa; two grandchildren: Charlie (Veronica) Niemann and Jackson (Avery) Niemann; one great-grandson: Bruce Niemann-Delgado; and two sisters-in-law: Jan Wojcik of Krakow, Wisconsin and Donna Stephan of Appleton, Wisconsin. Doris was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and one brother, Richard Pascoe.
Who was Doris? AKA Daughter, Wife, Mom, Airplane Grandma, Great Grandma, Friend, Author and also known as Dori — a kind, gentle and sharp woman who will be greatly missed. We will always remember her most often used words — “Oh, Hi Honey!” and “I love you”.
The family would like to acknowledge the kindness and professional care that Dr. Andrea Ries (Medical Associates & Mercy Hospital) provided Doris for many years. The family offers heartfelt thanks to Hawkeye Care Center for the compassionate and personal service to Doris during her short stay at the facility.