RICKARDSVILLE, Iowa — Vicky A. Cleary, 58, of Rickardsville, died on Friday, August 13, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, at St. Joseph Church, Rickardsville. Services will take place at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, at the church.

Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, is assisting the family.

