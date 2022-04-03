EPWORTH, Iowa — Laverne B. Erdmann, 88, of Epworth, Iowa passed away, Thursday, March 31, 2022 at Holy Spirit Care Center in Sioux City, Iowa.
Visitation for Laverne will be held from 4 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at the Reiff Funeral Home in Epworth, Iowa.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Epworth, Iowa, with Rev. Michael Schueller officiating. Burial will be held in St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Epworth, Iowa.
Laverne was born April 1, 1933 in Epworth, Iowa, son of John B. and Clara M. (Schlosser) Erdmann. He received his education in the Epworth public schools. On June 28, 1955 he was united in marriage to Patricia Hallahan at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Dubuque, Iowa. She preceded him in death on November 4, 2020.
Laverne was employed at the Farley and Loetscher Company and later at the John Deere Dubuque Works until his retirement on March 31, 1990. He was a member of the Local UAW #94, John Deere Retiree Association. He was a Lifelong member of St. Patrick’s Parish in Epworth, and its Altar and Rosary Society. He served as a mass server for week day masses and as a Sunday Lector.
Laverne lived on the same block his whole life. He took great pride in his garden and made his neighbors and Divine Word College happy with fresh vegetables.
The couple enjoyed traveling, they traveled to 49 states and 8 Canadian Provinces and to Mexico. He attended many high school sport events, loved college sports, country and western music and playing his key board. He was an avid Cubs fan.
He is survived by four children, John R. Erdmann of Council Bluffs, IA, Marlene M. McDaniel of Waterloo, IA, Carolyn (Ron) Butrous of Elk Point, S.D and Jerry J. (Jolene) Erdmann of Olathe, KS; 6 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren.
He is also preceded in death by his parents; a son-in-law, Chris McDaniel; and one great grandchild.