BENTON, Wis. — Mary Belle Whaley, 92, of Benton, Wisconsin, passed away Sunday, September 18, 2022. Graveside services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, September 23, 2022, at St. Patrick’s Church Cemetery, Benton, Wisconsin, with Rev. David Flanagan officiating. Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Benton is assisting the family.
Mary Belle was born on April 12, 1930, in Hazel Green, Wisconsin, the daughter of Edwin and Hazel (Bell) Whaley. She attended the Providence Country School and then graduated from Benton High School in 1948.
Mary Belle worked at Bird’s Store and also for Gen Smythe at the café. Later, she bought the café and spent 30 years there. Mary Belle was manager of the Galena Antique Mall for 14 years, retiring at age 79. She also sold Avon. Mary Belle was a lifetime member of both the St. Patrick’s Church Women’s Altar Society and the Benton VFW Auxiliary Post 7896, where she served as president for several years. A highlight of her life was a trip to Europe which she absolutely loved.
Survivors include a brother, Edward (Darlene) Whaley, Janesville, WI; a nephew, Robert (Shawn) Whaley, Tomah, WI; four great-nephews, Tyler (Cassia) Teuscher, Ryan (Abby) Teuscher, Kyle (Ally) Whaley and Jarod Whaley; and two great-great-nieces, Raelynne Teuscher and Leighton Whaley.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Frank Whaley; and a niece, Tina Whaley-Teuscher.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Gary and Marlene McCrea and the staff of Epione Pavilion, especially Jackie and Theresa.
Memorials may be sent to the funeral home at 123 N. Jackson St., Cuba City, WI 53807.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.