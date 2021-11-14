LANCASTER, Wis. — Penny M. Ward, age 60, of Lancaster, WI, died unexpectedly on Thursday, November 11, 2021, at home. She had experienced several health issues in the past two years.
Penny was born at Xavier Hospital in Dubuque, IA on May 14, 1961, the daughter of James Briggs and Shirley (Hafner) Briggs. She attended St. Columbkille’s grade school and Wahlert High School. Penny worked several years at Burger King. She married John Ward in May 1987 in Dubuque, Iowa. They later divorced. In 2021, she moved to Lancaster to be near her daughter.
Penny faced many struggles in her life, yet always managed to persevere through them. She never complained about life’s hardships. Penny always worked hard to provide the best life she could for her daughter. She was always on the lookout for little surprises for her grand nieces and nephews.
Survivors include her daughter, Trisha Ann Rhodes (fiancé Ken Remhoff), Beetown WI; her mother, Shirley Hafner Briggs and two sisters, Nancy (Dr. Mark) Blaser Bettendorf, IA and Cindy Fager, Monroe, WI. She also leaves nieces and nephews: Dr. Jennifer (Michael) Svendsen, Woodbury MN; Ken (Cayla Wienkes) Fager, Monroe, WI; Stephanie (Kevin) Powers, West Des Moines, IA; Jamie (Jacob) Neff, Emmetsburg, IA; Laura Blaser, Emmetsburg, IA; Alisa Fager (Logan Pitts), Sun Prairie, WI; three great nieces and two great nephews; her aunt, Jo Ann Hafner (Dr. Michael) Momeni, Temecula, CA; and her godmother, Bonnie Briggs Goedken Ready of Iowa City, IA.
Penny is preceded in death by her father, James Briggs on December 14, 1991, her former husband, John Ward in May 2012, grandparents: Mabel Krepfle Hafner on May 14, 2012, and Richard Hafner on November 11, 2013.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, November 14, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Martin Schwartz Funeral Homes & Crematory in Lancaster. Family and friends may call on Sunday from 12:00 Noon until time of services at the funeral home.