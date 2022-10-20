Joan “JoAnne” N. Schaal, 87, was promoted to glory on October 11, 2022.

Funeral Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 22, at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 JFK Road., and will be live-streamed at www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com. Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, October 21, and from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Saturday, at the funeral home.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.