PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Dolores J. “Rock” Hutcheson, 93, of Platteville, Wisconsin passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 23, 2023 while residing at Ennoble Care Facility in Dubuque, Ia. Melby Funeral Home & Crematory will be handling her affairs. Per Dolores’s wishes there will be no funeral service and her cremated remains will be ceremonially placed at Shawnee Cemetery in New Diggings, Wisconsin at a later date. Memorials may be sent in Dolores Rock Hutcheson’s name to: Zor Shriners, 6510 Grand Teton Plaza, Suite 204, Madison, WI 53719 or an organization of your choice in memory of Dolores.
Dolores was born on January 08, 1930 in Darlington, Wisconsin to Charles Abner and Florence(Alderson) Rock. Dolores and her twin brother Donnie and sister Betty were raised in New Diggings, Wisconsin. Schooling started early for Dolores as she started 1st grade at only 4 years old.
Dolores was baptized in 1943 at the Primitive Methodist church in New Diggings, Wisconsin. She graduated from New Diggings High School in 1947. She received her 3 year diploma in Elementary Education in 1950 at State Teachers College-Platteville. She received her Bachelors Degree in Elementary Education at State Teachers College-Platteville in 1953. She later received her Master of Science Degree in Elementary Education at the University of Wisconsin.
Dolores retired with 44 years of teaching. She taught 2nd grade at Lancaster Elementary for 11 years and 33 years at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville as a professor in elementary education and was also the teacher placement director. She was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma Society, Kappa Delta PI and Phi Delta Kappa among many many other committees and organizations throughout her time in Platteville. In 1994, she received the State of Wisconsin Governors Special Award for her 44 years of teaching from Governor Tommy Thompson.
Dolores was united in marriage to Harold Hutcheson on May 12, 1984 in Platteville, Wisconsin. They enjoyed traveling, going to auctions, walking and dancing at the various super clubs in the area and truly enjoyed their life together. He preceded her in death Dec 13, 2002.
Dolores is survived by niece, Linda Rock(Paul)Ponder of Orange Beach, AL, nephew, Joe(Julie)Thompson of Shullsburg, WI, step-son, Rex(Ann) Hutcheson of Wauwatosa, WI, step-daughter, Gayle Hutcheson Fritz, Ashland, KY, step-granddaughter, Leslie(Thomas Richard Jr) Fritz Stobert of Cary, NC and great great step-grandchildren, Jackson, Wyatt and Savannah along with extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Harold Hutcheson, her parents Abner and Florence(Alderson)Rock, twin brother, Donnie Rock and wife Carolyn, sister, Betty Thompson and husband Bob and a niece, Carolyn Ensch and nephew, Gerald Thompson.
Dolores was a member of the Order of Eastern Star, Benton Chapter 268 which later merged with Shullsburg Chapter 30. She was a longtime member of the United Methodist Church of Platteville and lastly a member of Whig United Methodist Church. She also was a very active member P.E.O. of Platteville. She served on so many boards and committees over the years with too many to list. She was always one to volunteer and help with anything and everything.
As with many teachers Dolores spent the majority of her career teaching not only students, but other teachers. She was a role model for so many of her students and had a tremendous impact in the lives of so many. She was so giving to so many organizations within the community and afar. She will fondly be remembered as being a very kind and classy lady with a mischievous smile.
The family would like to thank the staff at Ennoble Care and hospice of Dubuque for their compassionate care and guidance over the last couple months. A special thank you to Nancy and Tom Ziegenfuss for their friendship and continued support throughout this difficult time.
