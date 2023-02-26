PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Dolores J. “Rock” Hutcheson, 93, of Platteville, Wisconsin passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 23, 2023 while residing at Ennoble Care Facility in Dubuque, Ia. Melby Funeral Home & Crematory will be handling her affairs. Per Dolores’s wishes there will be no funeral service and her cremated remains will be ceremonially placed at Shawnee Cemetery in New Diggings, Wisconsin at a later date. Memorials may be sent in Dolores Rock Hutcheson’s name to: Zor Shriners, 6510 Grand Teton Plaza, Suite 204, Madison, WI 53719 or an organization of your choice in memory of Dolores.

Dolores was born on January 08, 1930 in Darlington, Wisconsin to Charles Abner and Florence(Alderson) Rock. Dolores and her twin brother Donnie and sister Betty were raised in New Diggings, Wisconsin. Schooling started early for Dolores as she started 1st grade at only 4 years old.

