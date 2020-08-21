BENTON, Wis. — JoAnn Mae Lutes (Shireman), passed away peacefully and surrounded by loved ones, at UW-Hospital, Madison, WI, on August 18, 2020, at the age of 77 years.
A celebration of life will be held at Lawrence’s Pub & Eatery from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020. Casey-McNett Funeral Home of Benton is assisting the family.
JoAnn was born on January 8, 1943, in Dubuque, Iowa, the daughter of George and Delores (Martin) Shireman. She graduated from Benton High School in 1962. JoAnn devoted her life to caring for children as an in home daycare provider.
When describing JoAnn, selfless and kind are two words that come to mind. She was always thinking of others. It wasn’t uncommon for her to have a pan of pumpkin bars and your favorite coffee and creamer ready for your visit, just because she knew it would make you happy. She opened her home to all and wanted to make sure you were comfortable when you came to visit.
JoAnn was married to Richard, the love of her life, and they were able to spend 60 wonderful years together, with 57 years united in marriage. They had three sons, who would go on to have families of their own, granting her the opportunity to become a grandma, and a truly wonderful one at that. She loved her grandkids and was a Grandma-like figure to any kid that needed her.
When she wasn’t busy caring for others, JoAnn enjoyed sitting on her porch swing with her husband, family luncheon outings, weekend trips to the casino, getting her nails done and shoe shopping.
JoAnn is survived by her husband, Richard: their sons, David (Yun), Kevin (Charlene) and Brian (Renee); 11 grandchildren, Jackie, Jocelyn, Ethan, Sean, Ryan, Blythe, Alexandra, Joshua, Noah, Makenna and Maxim; and one great-grandchild, Michael. She is also survived by her siblings, Carol (John) Peterson, Amanda (Harold) March, Ronald (Donita) Shireman, Donald (Mary Kay) Shireman, Sherry (Daryl) Kritz, Kris (Mike) Kipp, Cindy (Bob) Selchert and Mary (Eldie) Kritz; and two special friends, Carol Hoeper and Julie Ramaker.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her stepmother, Henrietta Shireman; and her brothers, George and Jerry.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.caseymcnett.com.