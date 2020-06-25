On Friday, June 19, 2020, Jeremy Robert Valentine, loving husband, father, son and brother, passed away far too soon at the age of 33.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020, at the Masonic Temple, Mosaic Lodge #125, located at 1155 Locust St., Dubuque, Iowa 52001. Immediate family members will have a private viewing on a date yet to be determined.
Jeremy was born on December 30, 1986, in Dubuque, to Patricia (Valentine) Starks and David Garlow. He graduated from Dubuque Senior High School in 2004. He was blessed with two sons, Korbin, born in 2009, and Jeremy Jr., born in 2013. On Valentine’s Day 2018, he married his wife, Lucille (Reisen) Valentine.
Jeremy enjoyed many hobbies, including kick boxing, watching football, golfing and playing video games. He was a die-hard Chicago Bears fan. Spending time with his children and teaching them new things to do was by far his most favorite thing in life. He had a laugh that could be heard a mile away, a mouth that could trash talk with the best of them, and a witty humor that constantly had people cracking up. Jeremy was always willing to help his family, even when he was struggling himself.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Maynard Garlow, and his step-grandfather, Robert Starks.
He is survived by his wife, Lucille (Reisen) Valentine; his sons, Korbin and Jeremy Jr.; Korbin’s mother, Amanda Tracy; his mother, Patricia (Valentine) Starks; his father, David Garlow; his step-mother, Chris Garlow; nine siblings, Samantha, John, and James Starks, Amber and Ashlee Garlow, Zachary, Tommy, and Bobbie Jo Norton, and Chad Julson. He is also survived by his maternal grandparents, Jerry and Roberta Valentine; his paternal grandmother, Mary Garlow; and countless aunts, uncles and cousins.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is in care of the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting Jeremy’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.