GALENA, Ill. — Raymond F. “Ray” Miller, 77, of Galena, IL, died Saturday, August 1, 2020, at his home.
A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday, August 10, 2020, at St. Michael’s Cemetery, Galena, and where friends may gather after 10 a.m. at the cemetery until time of the service. In the event of inclement weather, the gathering and the services will be moved to the Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Social distancing and masks will be encouraged. Cremation rites have been accorded. The Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena is assisting the family.
He was born July 17, 1943, in Galena, the son of Leo and Marcella (Winter) Miller. Ray graduated from Galena High School with the class of 1961 and went on to attend airline training school in Minneapolis, MN. After graduation he worked for Ozark airlines in Cedar Rapids, IA. He married his high school sweetheart, Margy Heim, and together they celebrated 56 years of marriage. Ray always knew he wanted a career in conservation law enforcement and was hired with the state of Illinois as a CPO in 1969. He was dedicated to his work and worked for 25 years until medical problems forced an early retirement in 1991. Ray loved the outdoors and the river and spent many hours fishing, boating, canoeing, hunting (especially turkey hunting) and just being outdoors with nature. He had many talents and hobbies. Ray was a self-taught master carver and has many beautiful carvings of songbirds, waterfowl and turkey feathers.
He enjoyed watching football and was an avid Chicago Bears fan. Ray’s wish was to spend his final days on his small acreage at home in Council Hill tending to his trees and just being with nature. His wish came true when he went with the Lord and no longer had to suffer with cancer. Ray will always be remembered for wearing his western hats and boots and was a country and western fan. He was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church.
Ray is survived by his wife, Margy; daughter, Tracy (Jay) Strand, of Lake Mills, WI; son, Eric (Emily) Miller, of Galena; and his grandson whom he loved dearly and was Papa to him, Dawson Miller; two sisters, Mary Beth Wergin, of DePere, WI, and Carol Miller, of Galena; and his many nieces, nephews and brothers and sisters in-law.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his mother- and father-in-law, John Kathryn) Heim; a sister, Velma Kinney; two brothers, Homer and Lee Miller; three nephews, Mike Miller, Chad Schubert and Richard Kinney; one niece, Susan Stienstra; four brothers in-law, Bill Kinney, Bill Stienstra, John Wergin and Melvin Lisk; a sister-in-law, Rosemary Miller Murray.
