GALENA, Ill. — Susan L. “Sue” Roth, 55, of Galena, Ill., passed away on October 29, 2019.
Family and friends may gather from 5 until 7 p.m. on Friday, November 1, 2019, at Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, where services will be held at 7 p.m., with Pastor Dennis Schmitt officiating.
Sue was born on May 22, 1964, the daughter of Wayne and Geraldine (Harry) Laufenberg Sr. She graduated from Dubuque Senior High School and attended NICC, where she received her CNA. She worked at Sunnycrest Manor and ARC in Dubuque until becoming disabled in 2012.
On March 13, 2015, she married Mark Roth after being engaged for 20 years. Sue was the most loving and giving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She always put everyone before herself and will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Her dogs Lily and Jinx will miss her and will forever have her scent. Mark would like it to be known that he would not be the man he is today without Sue.
She is survived by her husband, Mark; children, Joe (Kristen) Laufenberg, Josh Jentz, Jesse Jentz and Laney Roth; her grandchildren, Haley Motsch, Dillon, Madelyn, Elizabeth and Wayne Laufenberg III; siblings, Chris (Mary) Laufenberg and Mark Laufenberg; along with many nieces and nephews.
Sue was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Wayne Jr.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established.
The family would like to thank all their family and friends for their support during this difficult time.