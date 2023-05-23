LA CROSSE, Wis. — Thomas G. Wolcott, 69, of La Crosse and formerly of Prairie du Chien, died on Monday, May 15, 2023.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, May 26, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 27, at Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Prairie du Chien, where services will follow.

