NEW VIENNA, Iowa — Joseph R. Kluesner, 64, of New Vienna, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020, at MercyOne Hospital in Dubuque.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in New Vienna, where a Mass of Christian Burial will commence at 2 p.m. Rev. Dennis Quint will officiate. Masks and social distancing are strongly encouraged. Services will be live streamed via Kramer Funeral Home on Facebook.
Joe was born July 21, 1956, son of Francis and Mary Jane (Pins) Kluesner, and was raised on the family farm east of New Vienna. He graduated from Beckman High School in 1974, and returned to farming with his brother, John, in Oneida. He married his lovely wife Susan Hermsen on June 25, 1988, in New Vienna and soon after moved to the Kluesner family farm. There they raised their four wonderful children, Kevin, Molly, Mary and Daniel.
Joe truly loved farming, not only on his own farm, but he often helped friends and family with their farm work and projects. Joe took pride serving his community and participating in the local morning coffee club.
Survivors include his wife, Sue; four children, Kevin, of Garnavillo, Molly, of Columbus, OH, Mary (Kirby Kendrick), of Edgewood, and Daniel Kluesner (Holly Offerman) at home; his mother, Mary Jane Kluesner, of Dyersville, father-in-law, Virgil Hermsen, of New Vienna; siblings, Richard (Ann) Kluesner, of Edgewood, John (Cindy) Kluesner, of Delhi, Julie (Tom) Vonderhaar, of Luxemburg, Barbara (Tom) Campbell, of Cedar Rapids, and Steve Kluesner, of Dyersville; in-laws, Teresa Hermsen, of Belle Plaine, Debra (Gary) Osterhaus, of Petersburg, Patrick (Kim) Hermsen, of New Vienna, Mike (Tiffany) Hermsen, of Oakland Park, MO, and Sara (Gary) Goedken, of Worthington; a special cousin, Patty Reardon; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Francis; mother-in-law, Mary Ann Hermsen; a brother-in-law, Robert Hermsen; and nephew and niece, Greg & Abby Osterhaus.
Memorials are preferred and cards may be mailed to the family in care of Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Ave SW, Dyersville, IA 52040.
Thank You to the doctors and staff at Mercy One Dubuque for the wonderful care given to Joe.