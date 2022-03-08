CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Jim Duffy, 85, of Cedar Rapids, died Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids.
Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 1350 Lyndhurst Dr., Hiawatha, IA.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Jim will be 11:00 AM Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church with Father Gary Mayer as the Celebrant assisted by Deacon David Brinkmoeller. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque. Full military honors will be rendered by the Dubuque Marine Corps League.
Jim was born in Whittemore, IA to Lewis and Dorothy Duffy on March 8, 1936. He graduated from Loras College in 1958. He married Mary Ellen Brinkmoeller on October 18, 1958 in Dubuque, IA. He worked in sales and management for several companies, finally retiring at the age of 78. He served in the Marine Corps Reserve from 1957-1963.
Jim is survived by his wife Mary, his children, Tim (Jackie) Duffy, Sue Scott, Allan (Peggy) Duffy, his grandchildren, Mitchell Duffy, Collin Duffy, Drew Scott, Shane Scott, Abby Scott, Jack Scott, Quinn Duffy, Maggie Duffy and Regan Duffy, his brother John Duffy and his sister Zita Senander.
Memorials may be given to Birthright of Cedar Rapids, or St. Elizabeth Ann Seton (for the needy of the parish).
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements.