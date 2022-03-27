Mesa, Ariz. — Joyce “Joy” Marion (nee Latham) Haverland, formerly of Dubuque, passed away on March 20, 2022, at the age of 80.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 30th, 2022, at St. Raphael Cathedral with Msgr. Thomas Toale officiating. Burial will follow in Linwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road where a wake service will be at 4:00 p.m.
She was born in Dubuque and raised in Epworth on a small family farm. She met the love of her life while working at Miracle Car Wash. She founded, owned and operated Haverland Home Cleaning for over 20 years, but truly cherished spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Joyce is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 59 years, Wayne Haverland, her daughters Laura (Karl) Sup, Lisa (Dan) Steele, Linda (Bill) Kimbro; grandchildren Jonathan and Kaitlyn Sup of Gilbert, AZ; Sam, Sydney, Kayleigh and Jack Steele of Mesa, AZ; Sarah, Hannah and Olivia Kimbro of Cedar Rapids, IA.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John W. and Mildred (nee Pascoe) Latham, brother Jack Latham, sister Patricia Latham, sister-in-law Gloria (Jack) Latham, and son Wayne Haverland, Jr.