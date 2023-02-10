Robert E. “Bob” Smrcina, 87, of Dubuque, died Tuesday, February 7, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 11, 2023, at the Church of the Nativity, with Rev. Msgr. James Miller officiating. Military Honors will be conducted by the American Legion, Post 6 of Dubuque immediately following. A visitation will be held from 9:30 — 11:00 a.m., Saturday at the church. Burial will be at a later date at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Monona, Iowa.
Bob was born on July 27, 1935, in Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin, the son of George and Mary (Tesar) Smrcina. He spent much of his childhood with his many cousins getting into just the right amount of trouble. After graduation from Prairie du Chien High School, he enlisted in the United States Air Force. Bob served from 1954 — 1958 and was stationed in Chateauroux, France for two years. He was proud of his military service and was lucky enough to participate in an Honor Flight to Washington, D.C.
He married Roberta “Bobbi” Berns on April 25, 1964, at the Church of the Nativity. Bob was a true gentleman and with the love of his life, Bobbi, they spent 57 wonderful years together, enjoying travel to Hawaii, Alaska, and Ireland as well as bus trips to destinations across the US. Spending time with his children and grandchildren was his favorite way to spend the day.
Bob was a proud union man and retired from John Deere in 1992. He was a machinist and union steward, insisting Green was the only way to go. After retirement, Bob and his friends regularly met for breakfast to share stories and laughter.
Bob was an avid gardener who enjoyed sharing his produce with neighbors and friends. He loved being outside and could usually be found taking walks, maintaining his beautiful lawn, or tending his garden. You could also find Bob helping others. He quietly found those in need and managed to make their lives a little easier. He didn’t need recognition or thanks for his good deeds, just the satisfaction of knowing his good works were helpful.
He will forever remain in the hearts of his wife, Bobbi; children, Sue (Jack) Pisarek of Poulsbo, Washington, Sherri (Scott) Kerr of Monona, Iowa, and Steve (fiancée Deb Downs) Smrcina of Watertown, Massachusetts; three grandchildren, Katie Pisarek, Kristina Kerr, and Kelli Kerr; brother-in-law, Norm Johnson; sisters-in-law, Charlotte Smrcina and Laurayne Duerkop; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Jim, John (Rosie), George (Norma), Francis “Bud” (Mary), Donald in infancy, and Daniel; and his sisters, Alice (Joe) McGrath, Marie Johnson, Ruth (Tom) McGrath and Shirley Meyer.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Hospice of Dubuque or Camp Courageous.
Special thanks to the caregivers at Luther Manor, the wonderful team from Hospice of Dubuque, and all those who sent cards or came to visit. He appreciated your thoughtfulness.
The Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, is entrusted with arrangements.
