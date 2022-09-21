OLATHE, Kan. — Judy (Schmidt) Asay of Olathe Ks. formerly of Dubuque, Ia., passed away surrounded by her loving family on Monday, September 12, 2022. Judy was born on October 17, 1947 in Dubuque, Ia. to Louis and Lorraine (Freiburger) Schmidt. She attended St. Joseph’s Elementary School in Key West and graduated from Wahlert High School. After graduating she continued her education at Dubuque Beauty Academy and began her work as a Cosmetologist at Diane’s Salon. No one was a stranger to Judy and she made many friends in Dubuque and in Olathe Ks. She is survived by her son Shane and daughter Carrie Buttron (Chris Griffin) of Kansas, her cherished grandchildren Lucas and Taylor Asay and Jaden Buttron of Kansas. She is also survived by sisters Marlene (Rick) Von Fumetti, of Dubuque and Joy (Mike) Leverence of Arizona, brothers, Ken Schmidt and Dennis (Lois) Schmidt of Dubuque, Sister and brother-in-law Robin Schmidt of Dubuque, Rick Meyer of Eldridge, Ia, and many nieces and nephews. Judy is preceded in death by her parents, sister Debra Meyer, brother Dale Schmidt, sister-in-law Pat Schmidt and nephew Jason Schmidt. A “Celebration of Life” will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Mary’s Inn Maternity Home at P.O. Box 3338 Dubuque, Ia. 52004-3338.
