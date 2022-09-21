GALENA, Ill. — W. LaVerne Greene, 82 of Galena, IL passed away Friday, September 16, 2022, at Midwest Medical Center, Galena surrounded by his loving family. Funeral mass will be held at 2 PM, Friday, September 23, 2022, at St. Michaels Catholic Church, Galena where friends may call after Noon at the church until the time of the mass. The burial will be in the church cemetery. Following the committal service, a celebration of his life will begin at 4 PM until 7 PM at the Galena Eagles Club. The Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena is assisting the family. He was born August 8, 1940, in Galena the son of Wilfred and Elma (Schuller) Greene. LaVerne graduated from Galena High School. He was united in marriage to Donna J Beckwith on April 29, 1961, in Galena, and she preceded him in death on April 3, 2018. LaVerne retired from John Deere Dubuque Works, and then purchased The Bee Hive and owned Galena View Antique Mall for many years. He enjoyed fishing, camping, antiquing, and sharing a “cold one” with friends and family! He was an active member of the Knights of Columbus, serving as a fourth-degree Knight, The Eagles Club, and past City Council member of Galena, and St Michael’s Church. LaVerne was an avid Cubs and Packer fan. He is survived by his children, Kevin (Michele) Greene, Kim (Grant Melvin) Cook, and four grandchildren, Nate (Heather Reed) Greene, Amber (Kyle) Larson, Ashley (Bob) Doyle, Justin (Sam) Cook, and five great-grandchildren, his siblings, Jeanette Koehler, Ray Greene and Loran (Kathy) Greene, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, a brother, two sisters, and three sisters-in-law. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.furlongfuneralchapel.com.
