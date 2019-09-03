HOPKINTON, Iowa — Kevin Dunlap, age 63, died Sunday, August 25, 2019, at Good Neighbor Home in Manchester, Iowa, following an extended illness.
Celebration of life services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Hopkinton Community Church, where visitation will precede services from 9 until 10:30 a.m. Goettsch Funeral Home in Monticello, Iowa, has taken Kevin and his family into their care. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested.
Surviving are two sons, Chad (Brandy) Dunlap, of Dubuque, and Kevin Dunlap, of Ogden, Utah; four daughters, Shantae (Val) Rhodes (Lon Crowley) and Tarri Sue (Shane) Schoenberger, of Dubuque, Alicia J. Dunlap, of Ogden, and Serena McMicken, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; 12 grandchildren; four sisters, Vivian Thompson, of Champaign, Ill., Ruth Anne Bacon, of Coggon, Iowa, Wanda (David) Klaren, of Hopkinton, and Wendy Dunlap, of Muscatine, Iowa; one brother, Curtis (Linda) Dunlap, of Manchester; a sister-in-law, Karen Dunlap, of Central City, Iowa; and three former wives/significant others, Carol Strong, Donna Turner and Eve McMicken.