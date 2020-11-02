Kenneth L. Aulwes, Edgewood, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. today, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home.
Elizabeth J. Bahl, Dubuque — Visitation: 4-6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial, 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, Church of the Nativity.
Ronald J. Connolly, Dubuque — Visitation: 4-8 p.m. today, Reiff Funeral Home, Epworth, Iowa. Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Epworth.
James Dolan, Glendale, Ariz. — Visitation: 9-10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, Church of the Resurrection, Dubuque. Services: 10 a.m. at the church. Burial immediately following in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Mildred G. Finzel, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, St. John the Baptist Church, Peosta, Iowa.
George L. French, Benton, Wis. — Visitation: 9-11:45 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, Haudenshield Funeral Home, Cuba City, Wis.
Albert L. Gensler, Shullsburg, Wis. — Visitation: 9:30-10:45 a.m. today, Erickson Funeral Home, Shullsburg.
Gene P. Gordon, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, Westminster Presbyterian Church.
James S. Green, Dubuque — Visitation: 9-10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, St. Anthony’s Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial: 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Stevin E. Hudrlik, Andrew, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Carson Celebration of Life Center, Maquoketa. Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, St. John’s Cemetery, Andrew.
Richard U. Jacobs Sr., Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, at Church of the Resurrection.
Robert J. Koster, Dubuque — Visitation: 2-6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, Leonard Funeral Home. Services: 6 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Shirley A. Pins, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. today, Kramer Funeral Home. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today, St. Francis Xavier Basilica.
Marcia Pruisner, Manchester, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. today, Bohnenkamp-Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service. Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, Manchester United Methodist Church.
Therese A. Puetz, Earlville, Iowa — Visitation: 3-7 p.m. today, Reiff Funeral Home, Dyersville, Iowa and after 9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3 at the funeral home. Mass of Christian Burial: 11: 30 a.m. Tuesday, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Earlville.
Richard J. Ranson, Keokuk, Iowa — Services: 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, Mueller Memorial Chapel at Linwood Cemetery, Dubuque.
Helen Reierson, Elgin, Iowa — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, Marion Lutheran Church, Gunder, Iowa. Services: 11 a.m. today at the church.
MaryLou Rogers, Dubuque — Mass of Christian Burial, 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Veda L. Smith, Clinton, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today and 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, Lemke Funeral Home, South Chapel. Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, at the funeral home.
Carol J. Vogel, Fort Atkinson, Wis. — Visitation: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, Dunlap Memorial Home. Services: Immediately following visitation, Evergreen Cemetery.