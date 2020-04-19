BELLEVUE, Iowa — Mary Ann (Theisen) Till, 87, of Bellevue, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Mill Valley Care Center.
Private Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 20, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue. Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Funeral Mass will be live streamed on St. Joseph Bellevue-Sts. Peter & Paul Springbrook Facebook Page, Youtube Chanel and Bellevue Chable TV. Complete arrangements are pending at Hachmann Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue.