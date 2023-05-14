Marjorie V. Hellmann, 94 Years, of Dubuque, died on Friday, May 12, 2023 at Hawkeye Care Center, Dubuque.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 am until 10:45 am on Monday, May 15, 2023 at Church of the Resurrection.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Marjorie will be 11:00 am Monday, May 15, 2023, at Church of the Resurrection with Father Phil Gibbs as the Celebrant. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque.
Marjorie was born August 16, 1928, in Rickardsville, IA, the daughter of Frank and Frances (Barton) Bemis. On June 18, 1949, she married Paul Hellmann at St. Columbkille Catholic Church, Dubuque. He preceded her in death on October 1, 1976.
Marjorie attended grade school at Holy Ghost and graduated from St. Joseph Academy, Dubuque, in 1946. While in high school, Marjorie worked for Kresge’s Store making donuts. Her main working years were spent working as a sales clerk in the notion department at Roshek’s Department Store. Paul worked at the Milwaukee Railroad so he and Marjorie moved often, living in Chicago, Boston, Idaho, and Minnesota, before moving back to Dubuque where she lived at Windsor Park for several years before moving to Hawkeye Care Center. Marjorie enjoyed playing bingo and watching NASCAR. She also loved listening to music, especially Johnny Cash, and enjoyed watching Jeopardy, but mostly watching Alex Trebek.
Survivors include her two grandchildren, Katie Hellmann of Genesee, ID; and Joey Hellmann of Kent, WA; two great-grandchildren, Lizzie Hellmann and Jayla Hellmann; two sisters, Doris Hingtgen and Marlene (Robert) Chapman both of Dubuque, IA; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and son, Dan Hellmann on September 7, 2016; brothers, Milton ‘Bud’ (Florence), Allen (Gladys), and Earl; sisters, Thelma (Eldon) Fleckenstein, Vernilda ‘Nil’ (Cletus) Shuhert, and Mildred Link; brother-in-law, Gil Hingtgen.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements.
Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting Marjorie’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.
