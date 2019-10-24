Brennan Lee Stoewer, 34, of Virginia, and formerly of Galena, Ill., passed away unexpectedly Saturday, October 19, 2019, in Washington D.C.
Private family services will be held at a later date. Cremation rites will be accorded in Virginia. Furlong Funeral Chapel in Galena is assisting the family.
He was born September 18, 1985, in Longmont, Colo. Brennan graduated from Lyons High School in Lyons, Colo., with the class of 2004. He served in the United States Army from 2004 until his honorable discharge in 2010. Brennan continued his military training working for various contracting companies. He loved fishing, running, spending time with his daughter and family.
He is survived by his daughter, Millie; one sister, Chrissy (Tim) Freese, of East Dubuque, Ill.; and one brother, Houston Stoewer, of North Carolina; grandmother, Mildred Stoewer-Allendorf; three nieces, Abbey, Isabelle and Audrianne Freese; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded by his father, Gary D. Stoewer; grandfather, Donald Stoewer; step-grandfather, Pete Allendorf; uncle, Neil Anderson; and cousin, Kurt Meusel.