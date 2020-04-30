Rev. Monsignor John Robert McClean, 87, of Dubuque, died Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at UnityPoint Finley Hospital in Dubuque.
Msgr. McClean deserves a beautiful tribute. However, in this unknown time with the COVID-19 pandemic, having a public visitation is not possible. Please be with us in prayer. The Mass of Christian Burial for Msgr. McClean will be Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Church of the Resurrection, celebrated by Archbishop Michael Jackels and priests of the Archdiocese of Dubuque. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery, in Fillmore, Iowa. The Mass will be live streamed on Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home’s Facebook page and will also be available following Mass on www.hskfhcares.com.
Born May 13, 1932, at the family farm home in Dubuque County, Bernard, Iowa, he was the son of Vincent and Lorraine (Barrett) McClean. He attended elementary school at Sacred Heart, of Fillmore, and secondary at St. Martin’s, of Cascade. He survived polio during his senior year of high school. He graduated from Loras College in 1953 and studied theology at St. Bernard’s Provincial Seminary, in Dubuque. He also received graduate degrees from Loras College and Iowa State University. In 1957, he was one of 19 men ordained for the Archdiocese of Dubuque. He served in parish assignments at St. Joseph’s, New Hampton, St. Anthony, Dubuque, faculty member at Wahlert High School, principal of Notre Dame High, of Cresco, and Newman High, of Mason City. He served as pastor at St. Agnes, of Plymouth Rock, Sacred Heart, of Waterloo, St. Joseph, of Marion, St. Isidore, of Springville, St. Mary, of Guttenberg, and Immaculate Conception, of North Buena Vista. He also served as Archdiocesan Consultor from 1980-1992 and served on the National Advisory Committee to the United States Bishops from 1987-1991. He was State Chaplain of the Iowa Catholic Order of Foresters from 1983-1987. In 1987, he was named a Monsignor by Pope John Paul II. After retiring in 2002, Msgr. McClean served ten years as a preacher for the Christian Foundation for Children and Aging. In retirement, he also served as chaplain on cruise ships.
Msgr. McClean found recreation in racquetball, reading and golfing with the Red Shirts Organization of Dubuque. He enjoyed his Irish heritage and visited the McClean members in Ireland on eight different occasions.
He is survived by his brother, Raymond McClean; sister-in-law, Sally McClean; his nephews, Patrick McClean, Brennan McClean, Barrett McClean, Michael McClean, Hugh McClean and John McClean; and his nieces, Colleen Peck, Monique Topelmann and Edee Hart.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Joseph McClean and his wife, Virginia, and Philip McClean; one sister-in-law, Virginia McClean; and one niece, Rachel.
