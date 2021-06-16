HOLY CROSS, Iowa — Mary C. “Kay” Link, 94, of Holy Cross, passed away Monday, June 14, 2021, at Mercy Medical Center in Dubuque, Iowa.
Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Kramer Funeral Home in Holy Cross. Visitation will continue Friday from 9-10 a.m. at the funeral home prior to funeral services
Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 18, 2021, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Holy Cross. Rev. Dennis Quint will officiate. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery.
Kay was born July 29, 1926, in Rickardsville, Iowa, the daughter of Harold and Grace (Jochum) Hannan. She married Leon Link on April 27, 1948, in Rickardsville, Iowa. Together they farmed in the Balltown area until 1969 when they moved to Holy Cross. After she raised her children, Kay worked for the Western Dubuque School District in the Holy Cross kindergarten. The students and co-workers were all special to her. She liked sewing, cooking and baking and her family and grandchildren were the apple of her eye.
Kay is survived by her children: Diane (Ron “Hink”) Lucas, of Holy Cross, Deb (Steve) Ross, of Farley, Julie (Rick) Beecher, of Dubuque, Sharon (Jim) Schieltz, of Luxemburg, Mary (Ray) Hennessy, of Whitewater, Wis., Randy (Katie) Link, of Dubuque, and Laurie (Bill) Pfeiler, of Dyersville; 17 grandchildren: and 21 great grandchildren with 2 on the way; sister, Dorothy (Melvin) Brecht, of Holy Cross, in-laws: Carol Hannan, Norma (Jim) Perry, Del Manders, Elaine Link and Mary Link.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Leon, in 2008, son, Terry Link, in 1952, son-in-law, “Rock” Link, siblings: John (Delores) Hannan, Bud Hannan, Dick Hannan, Bill Hannan, Alice Manders, Gene Hannan, in-laws: Cletus (Honey) Link, Sylvester (Alice) Link, Bill (Edna) Link, Grace (Leon) Brimeyer, Lyle Link, Herb Link.
Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville is assisting the family and information is available at www.kramerfuneral.com. Online condolences and memorials may be sent to Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Ave SW, Dyersville, IA 52040.
The family would like to thank the staff at MercyOne Senior Care for the excellent care they showed to Kay over the years.