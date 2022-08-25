funeral services
Phyllis J. Bergfeld, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, Holy Ghost Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
funeral services
Phyllis J. Bergfeld, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, Holy Ghost Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Gregory Edmonds, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena.
Dawn J. Gloss, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens, 3800 Arboretum Drive.
James Goetz, Dubuque — Prayer service: 4 p.m. today, followed by visitation until 7 p.m., Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, St. Anthony Catholic Church.
Jean Hinds, Mankato, Minn. — Visitation: 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 27, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. Service: Noon Saturday at the church.
Richard J. Lehnhardt, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Mary Dennis Lentsch, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, Sacred Heart Chapel, Sisters of the Presentation. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the chapel.
Sandra J. McGeough, Andover, Minn. — Visitation: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road.
Margaret J. Pfeiler, Asbury, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today, Church of the Resurrection.
Shannon Pins, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. Service: 10 a.m. Friday at the church.
Cleo M. Stenner, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Aug. 26, Lancaster United Methodist Church. Service: Noon Friday at the church.
Kobe R. Vickerman-Barnes, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Aug. 26, Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City.
Lowell H. Wolter, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Service: 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, at the funeral home.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.